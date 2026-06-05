NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,619 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.9% of SFE Investment Counsel's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

NVDA stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.45. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.83 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,906,961 shares of company stock worth $384,041,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking.

Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact.

Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle.

Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results.

NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge.

Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny remains a risk, as Senator Elizabeth Warren invited Jensen Huang to testify at a Senate hearing on China AI chip sales and U.S. export controls, keeping pressure on NVIDIA’s China exposure.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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