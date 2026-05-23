NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,465 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 43,514 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.0% of Simplicity Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $196.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. President Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.27.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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