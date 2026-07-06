NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,698 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. TPG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 46,173 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Seneca Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Seneca Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 223,334 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 126,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $194.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.34 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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