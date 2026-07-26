NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.8% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NVIDIA News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced a joint AI research lab with KAIST in Seoul, a $300 million collaboration that will fund researchers, internships, and AI infrastructure to advance agentic AI in South Korea. NVIDIA and KAIST Launch Joint AI Research Lab to Accelerate AI Innovation in Korea
- Positive Sentiment: The company also struck a $1.5 billion partnership with Amkor to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S., reinforcing NVIDIA’s AI supply chain and manufacturing footprint. Nvidia, Amkor strike $1.5 billion chip packaging deal
- Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang and NVIDIA joined Microsoft, Meta, and others in publicly backing open-source AI models, which could support broader AI adoption and future demand for NVIDIA GPUs. Nvidia, Microsoft and other tech giants back open-source AI models
- Positive Sentiment: Several technical reports say NVDA is holding support and may be forming a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, while other analysts point to a breakout above the 50-day moving average as a possible catalyst. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) Price Forecast: Can NVDA Break Above Key Resistance?
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional filings show continued buying from some funds, but insider activity remains dominated by sales, which keeps sentiment mixed rather than decisively bullish. Fund Update: 337,821 NVIDIA (NVDA) shares added to COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. portfolio
- Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor shares have pulled back as investors take profits and worry about AI valuation levels and heavy capex spending, which has weighed on NVIDIA along with the rest of the AI trade. Semiconductor Crossroads: Healthy Consolidation or Deeper Repricing?
- Negative Sentiment: News flow also highlights investor rotation out of the biggest AI winners and concerns that the “Magnificent 7” are digesting a surge in AI infrastructure spending, creating near-term pressure on NVDA despite strong long-term demand. Magnificent 7 stocks shed hundreds of billions amid AI spending fears
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA
NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
NVIDIA Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.
About NVIDIA
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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Further Reading
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