NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,803 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.5% of Webster Bank N. A.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $151.49 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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