NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579,795 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 142,764 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.1% of Yousif Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $459,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $102.02 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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