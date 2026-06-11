NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Increased by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 22,456.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,100 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 440,140 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 12.1% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $82,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reports saying NVIDIA’s profit margins look relatively safe through 2030 and Wall Street still sees strong upside from AI demand, Blackwell ramp momentum, and continued data center spending.

Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reports saying NVIDIA’s profit margins look relatively safe through 2030 and Wall Street still sees strong upside from AI demand, Blackwell ramp momentum, and continued data center spending. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight fresh demand signals for NVIDIA hardware, including OpenAI reportedly considering an Ohio data center deal with Nvidia backing, Apple using NVIDIA GPUs for advanced AI workloads via Google Cloud, and Nebius launching NVIDIA-powered AI initiatives in the UK and Europe.

Several articles highlight fresh demand signals for NVIDIA hardware, including OpenAI reportedly considering an Ohio data center deal with Nvidia backing, Apple using NVIDIA GPUs for advanced AI workloads via Google Cloud, and Nebius launching NVIDIA-powered AI initiatives in the UK and Europe. Positive Sentiment: Management and supporters are framing the recent pullback as a buying opportunity, with Jensen Huang’s upbeat comments echoed by commentators such as Jim Cramer and multiple bullish stock-picking pieces.

Management and supporters are framing the recent pullback as a buying opportunity, with Jensen Huang’s upbeat comments echoed by commentators such as Jim Cramer and multiple bullish stock-picking pieces. Positive Sentiment: Company-specific partnerships in South Korea and continued ecosystem expansion suggest NVIDIA remains central to the AI infrastructure buildout, which supports the long-term growth story.

Company-specific partnerships in South Korea and continued ecosystem expansion suggest NVIDIA remains central to the AI infrastructure buildout, which supports the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that NVIDIA’s stock is consolidating near technical support after a strong run, which could matter more as a setup for the next move than as a sign of deteriorating fundamentals.

Some coverage notes that NVIDIA’s stock is consolidating near technical support after a strong run, which could matter more as a setup for the next move than as a sign of deteriorating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The main headwind is a broader semiconductor and tech selloff, with NVIDIA falling alongside peers like AMD and Broadcom as markets react to inflation, geopolitical worries, and a general pullback from high-multiple AI names.

The main headwind is a broader semiconductor and tech selloff, with NVIDIA falling alongside peers like AMD and Broadcom as markets react to inflation, geopolitical worries, and a general pullback from high-multiple AI names. Negative Sentiment: Some articles also raise valuation concerns and point to hedge fund/institutional selling, suggesting investors are becoming more cautious after NVIDIA’s huge multi-year run.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.7%

NVDA stock opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.85 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here