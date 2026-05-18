NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lessened by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,876 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 27,465 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 14.3% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $103,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $225.32 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.36. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $276.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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