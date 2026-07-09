NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lifted by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934,317 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 108,020 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 7.3% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $511,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $204.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $209.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $161.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed its bullish stance, saying NVIDIA remains a top AI stock and could keep a 65% to 70%+ share of AI capital spending. Article Title

Bank of America reaffirmed its bullish stance, saying NVIDIA remains a top AI stock and could keep a 65% to 70%+ share of AI capital spending. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports frame NVDA as a value opportunity after its selloff, with analysts citing a cheaper valuation despite record revenue and strong long-term AI demand. Article Title

Multiple reports frame NVDA as a value opportunity after its selloff, with analysts citing a cheaper valuation despite record revenue and strong long-term AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: China may allow limited purchases of NVIDIA H200 chips by major AI firms, which could support sales but would likely be tightly capped. Article Title

China may allow limited purchases of NVIDIA H200 chips by major AI firms, which could support sales but would likely be tightly capped. Negative Sentiment: Reports that DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip revived concerns that large customers are trying to reduce dependence on NVIDIA hardware. Article Title

Reports that DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip revived concerns that large customers are trying to reduce dependence on NVIDIA hardware. Negative Sentiment: Speculation that NVIDIA’s Kyber rack-scale system could be delayed has pressured sentiment, even though the company publicly denied a delay. Article Title

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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