NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lifted by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,615 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.1% of Westfuller Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Westfuller Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. New Street Research dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

NVDA stock opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.02 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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