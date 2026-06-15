NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Decreased by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,746 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 152,717 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $28,482,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 124,579 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,234,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,186,752 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,391,829,000 after buying an additional 4,216,142 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $205.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.85 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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