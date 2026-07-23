NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Increased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,215 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NVDA opened at $212.06 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA and the Naval Postgraduate School said NVIDIA donated a supercomputer using its latest chips to a nonprofit tied to the institution, highlighting expanding adoption of its AI hardware in U.S. defense and research. Reuters: Nvidia donates supercomputer to U.S. military university

NVIDIA and the Naval Postgraduate School said NVIDIA donated a supercomputer using its latest chips to a nonprofit tied to the institution, highlighting expanding adoption of its AI hardware in U.S. defense and research. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said NVIDIA’s Vera CPU launch is intensifying the AI server CPU battle and kept a Buy rating with a $350 target, suggesting the company could expand beyond GPUs into a larger share of AI infrastructure spending. Yahoo Finance: BofA sees server CPU TAM hitting $170bn by 2030 as NVIDIA takes on AMD

Bank of America said NVIDIA’s Vera CPU launch is intensifying the AI server CPU battle and kept a Buy rating with a $350 target, suggesting the company could expand beyond GPUs into a larger share of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA as a beneficiary of the broader AI capex cycle, with bullish takes pointing to cheaper AI models, sovereign AI demand, and continued chip spending that could support long-term growth. Zacks: Can NVIDIA's Sovereign AI Push Unlock New Revenue Streams Now?

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA as a beneficiary of the broader AI capex cycle, with bullish takes pointing to cheaper AI models, sovereign AI demand, and continued chip spending that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also gained support from market momentum and technical traders, with reports that the stock cleared an early buy trigger ahead of Alphabet earnings and that the semiconductor rebound is being treated as a positioning reset, not a collapse in demand. Investor's Business Daily: Nvidia Hits Buy Trigger With Alphabet Earnings Due

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here