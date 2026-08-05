NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lessened by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,815 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 137,730 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $106,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.55. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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