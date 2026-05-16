NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,923,890 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 348,282 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 6.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $732,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,006,612 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $560,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,021 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,935 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.38. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. CICC Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $276.56.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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