NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 130.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,334 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 126,576 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day moving average of $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.34 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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