NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lifted by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates for NVIDIA, signaling stronger long-term profit expectations and reinforcing the market’s view that AI demand remains durable.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates for NVIDIA, signaling stronger long-term profit expectations and reinforcing the market’s view that AI demand remains durable. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and Yahoo Finance reported that NVIDIA has begun pitching its new Vera CPUs to Chinese clients, with orders potentially starting now and availability as soon as August, which could open another revenue stream if shipments materialize. Article Title

Reuters and Yahoo Finance reported that NVIDIA has begun pitching its new Vera CPUs to Chinese clients, with orders potentially starting now and availability as soon as August, which could open another revenue stream if shipments materialize. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted NVIDIA’s deepening role in AI infrastructure, including partnerships with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment, Abridge in healthcare AI, and participation in KKR’s new $10 billion Helix Digital Infrastructure venture with Vistra and Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund.

Multiple reports highlighted NVIDIA’s deepening role in AI infrastructure, including partnerships with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment, Abridge in healthcare AI, and participation in KKR’s new $10 billion Helix Digital Infrastructure venture with Vistra and Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive, with commentary from Wedbush and KeyBanc calling NVIDIA undervalued and pointing to unusually strong Blackwell GPU demand, which supports the stock’s longer-term upside case.

Analysts remain constructive, with commentary from Wedbush and KeyBanc calling NVIDIA undervalued and pointing to unusually strong Blackwell GPU demand, which supports the stock’s longer-term upside case. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced its annual stockholder meeting for June 24, which is routine corporate news and unlikely by itself to move the stock.

NVIDIA also announced its annual stockholder meeting for June 24, which is routine corporate news and unlikely by itself to move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selling and market weakness have weighed on NVIDIA recently, with investors showing less willingness to reward every AI name equally, creating near-term volatility even amid strong fundamentals.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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