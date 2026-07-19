NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Raised by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1,134.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,545 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.2% of Cvfg LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cvfg LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, New Street Research lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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