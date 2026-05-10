Nwam LLC Acquires 967 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 625 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,040.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $279.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business's fifty day moving average is $933.83 and its 200 day moving average is $755.75.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here