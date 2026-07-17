Nwam LLC Invests $826,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $5,618,199.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,391,291.75. This trade represents a 35.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $623,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 494,909 shares in the company, valued at $122,381,097.52. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 616,185 shares of company stock worth $137,831,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Cloudflare from a "market outperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NET opened at $272.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,091.75, a P/E/G ratio of 278.29 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $291.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cloudflare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cloudflare wasn't on the list.

While Cloudflare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here