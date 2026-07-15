Nwam LLC Purchases 40,447 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Nwam LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 134.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,477 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock worth $508,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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