NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Stock Holdings Boosted by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,119 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 227,045 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 3.9% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.83% of NXP Semiconductors worth $454,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 190,563 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $41,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 63,054 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,153,118.79. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $304.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.24. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $183.00 and a 52 week high of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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