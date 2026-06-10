O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NVR worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of NVR by 600.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get NVR alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,649.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,410.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.19. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,501.01 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $6,324.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6,996.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $94.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 11 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, for a total transaction of $73,694.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 25 shares in the company, valued at $167,487.50. This trade represents a 78.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVR wasn't on the list.

While NVR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here