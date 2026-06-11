O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $64,677,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,810,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 374,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $210,437,000 after buying an additional 51,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 price objective (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regeneron-backed Parabilis Medicines completed a record-setting biotech IPO, pricing above the expected range and raising about $670 million, plus roughly $75 million from a concurrent private placement to Regeneron. The successful debut suggests strong demand for the asset Regeneron helped finance, which can be viewed as a validation of Regeneron’s deal-making and capital allocation. Article Title

Regeneron-backed Parabilis Medicines completed a record-setting biotech IPO, pricing above the expected range and raising about $670 million, plus roughly $75 million from a concurrent private placement to Regeneron. The successful debut suggests strong demand for the asset Regeneron helped finance, which can be viewed as a validation of Regeneron’s deal-making and capital allocation. Positive Sentiment: Regeneron also highlighted progress in its pipeline, with a new clinical study testing weekly Praluent dosing in cholesterol treatment. Any meaningful improvement in dosing convenience or efficacy could support longer-term product growth if the study produces favorable results. Article Title

Regeneron also highlighted progress in its pipeline, with a new clinical study testing weekly Praluent dosing in cholesterol treatment. Any meaningful improvement in dosing convenience or efficacy could support longer-term product growth if the study produces favorable results. Neutral Sentiment: Parabilis’ IPO demand was reported to be exceptionally strong, with pricing above the initial range and shares surging on debut. This is mostly an external event, but it reflects favorably on Regeneron’s strategic backing of the company. Article Title

Parabilis’ IPO demand was reported to be exceptionally strong, with pricing above the initial range and shares surging on debut. This is mostly an external event, but it reflects favorably on Regeneron’s strategic backing of the company. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Regeneron has been mentioned in recent articles about WHO support for an antibody therapy in Ebola-related research. While scientifically encouraging, the near-term market impact appears limited unless it translates into trial progress or commercialization. Article Title

Separately, Regeneron has been mentioned in recent articles about WHO support for an antibody therapy in Ebola-related research. While scientifically encouraging, the near-term market impact appears limited unless it translates into trial progress or commercialization. Negative Sentiment: Law-firm investigation headlines tied to Regeneron are likely pressuring the stock, as fraud/investigation notices can raise concerns about litigation risk and distract from the company’s fundamentals. Similar alerts from Pomerantz and Schall are adding to that overhang. Article Title

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $601.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $698.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $740.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.25 and a 12 month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here