O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 15,814 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,928 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $49,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings.

Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. IBM and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale AI with Human Expertise and AI‑Powered Delivery

IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. IBM Stock’s $10 Billion Quantum Catalyst Is Here

Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. Positive Sentiment: Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside.

Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside. Neutral Sentiment: IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst.

IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Former cyber executive turned whistleblower accuses IBM of covering up several data breaches

A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Negative Sentiment: Another report repeated allegations that IBM and AT&T concealed foreign hacks, which could weigh on investor sentiment if the claims gain traction.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $285.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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