O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 19,863 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,516 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 164.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $254.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Nexstar Media Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 159.66%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 605 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $112,124.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,322.37. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,440. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,489 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $259.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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