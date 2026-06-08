O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 23,532 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $46,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $466.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $760.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $546.44. The stock's 50-day moving average is $358.36 and its 200 day moving average is $265.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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