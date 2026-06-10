O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,301 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,986 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock worth $9,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 664,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,964,662 shares of the company's stock worth $3,525,206,000 after acquiring an additional 278,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock worth $2,316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,545,000 after acquiring an additional 255,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,698,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $256.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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