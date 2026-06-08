O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,825 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 68,956 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $87,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,234,550 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 164.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,313 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Medtronic Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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