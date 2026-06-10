O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,814 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Monster Beverage by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 101,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,091,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,378,000 after acquiring an additional 58,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 88,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $7,624,652.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,028,347.48. This represents a 52.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $614,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,492,778.93. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,462 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.05.

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Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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