O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $13.88 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ - Free Report) TSE: CNQ by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,873 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 39,022 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ted Buchan & Co increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 43,814 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 5,753 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 26,308 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 22.04%.The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Canadian Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited NYSE: CNQ is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company's operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

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