O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $28.15 Million Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,430 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Reliance worth $28,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $729,528,000 after acquiring an additional 166,214 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Reliance by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,247,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $631,224,000 after purchasing an additional 484,286 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Reliance by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $479,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343,598 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 4.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,142,551 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $320,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,894 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $270,349,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reliance from $343.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $352.33.

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Reliance Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $396.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50 day moving average price is $350.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.71. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.31 and a 52-week high of $401.41.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.The business's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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