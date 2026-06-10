O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 158.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,239 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 202,994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $78.82. The company's fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. BorgWarner's payout ratio is 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 203,746 shares in the company, valued at $13,243,490. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $628,347.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,000,229.78. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 79,512 shares of company stock worth $4,938,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. New Street Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Further Reading

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