O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,031 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,192 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,856,987,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $760,124,000 after buying an additional 1,224,734 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $868,667,000 after buying an additional 791,516 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,451,362,000 after buying an additional 739,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $599,784,000 after buying an additional 583,539 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,803 shares of company stock worth $2,911,573 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $422.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.68 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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