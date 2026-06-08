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O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,096 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Lowe's Companies logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • O Shaughnessy Asset Management increased its Lowe’s stake by 12% in the fourth quarter, buying 19,096 more shares and bringing its total position to 178,881 shares valued at about $43.1 million.
  • Lowe’s most recent earnings beat expectations, with Q1 EPS of $3.03 and revenue of $23.08 billion, while the company also issued FY2026 EPS guidance of $12.25 to $12.75.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.20, lifting the annualized payout to $5.00 and the yield to about 2.4%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,881 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $43,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $210.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.65. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.40 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Get Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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