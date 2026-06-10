O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,801 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,708 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in CME Group were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,895,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,802,366,000 after purchasing an additional 588,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,924,475 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,344,776,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,812,914 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,300,450,000 after acquiring an additional 130,848 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,146,593,000 after acquiring an additional 87,411 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $255.94 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $286.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.56 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,597.04. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,606,111.30. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,044 shares of company stock worth $13,297,507. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $362.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $305.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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