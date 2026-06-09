O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,859 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,755 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Celestica worth $33,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $385.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $367.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.44. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.28 and a 52-week high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Celestica's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Celestica

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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