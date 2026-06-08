O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,053 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $48,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,104,719 shares of the company's stock worth $9,929,380,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,750,519 shares of the company's stock worth $4,447,110,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,344 shares of the company's stock worth $2,333,520,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681,321 shares of the company's stock worth $2,071,428,000 after buying an additional 90,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,394,699 shares of the company's stock worth $1,850,001,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McKesson Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $776.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $806.32 and its 200 day moving average is $848.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,085.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $968.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $1,817,482.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,768.10. This represents a 43.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,760 shares of company stock worth $5,123,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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