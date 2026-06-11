O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,421 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE CW opened at $721.75 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $724.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $662.21. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $447.11 and a twelve month high of $760.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $746.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total transaction of $614,383.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,332,728.34. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,075.40. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,278. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

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