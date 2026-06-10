O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,579 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of InterDigital worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get InterDigital alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $128,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $251,250,000 after acquiring an additional 123,686 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in InterDigital by 14,563.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 108,499 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 309,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $69,433,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $14,339,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $257.11 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $302.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.06 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 72,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,698,271.70. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total transaction of $2,089,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,014,808.69. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,995. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider InterDigital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and InterDigital wasn't on the list.

While InterDigital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here