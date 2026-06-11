O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 60,438 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 60,438 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Unum Group worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,787,861.96. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $91.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Unum Group's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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