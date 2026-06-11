O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,472 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,726 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of PKG stock opened at $215.92 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $215.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.18. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on PKG

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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