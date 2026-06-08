O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 8,427 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,215 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Expedia Group worth $75,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 970.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $228.88 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $234.33 and its 200-day moving average is $247.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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