Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH's holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zscaler Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ZS opened at $139.70 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $397,748.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,769,943.38. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,942.22. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock worth $1,978,587 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.21.

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Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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