Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 16,923 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,607,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,938 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.7%

AEIS stock opened at $315.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.91. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.40 and a twelve month high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here