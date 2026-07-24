Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $7.53 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,183 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 113,431 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH's holdings in Oracle were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Down 4.6%

ORCL opened at $120.09 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $119.44 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $345.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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