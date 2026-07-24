Oak Associates Ltd. OH Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,008 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 1.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH's holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Amphenol by 85.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $178.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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