Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 16,682 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 569.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $313.87 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.32. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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