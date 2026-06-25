Oak Family Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,239 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Kenvue makes up approximately 2.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kenvue by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 3,889.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,075,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 66.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 313,122 shares of the company's stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 125,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $2,448,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.0%

KVUE stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Argus raised Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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