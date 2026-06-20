Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $20.45 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,058.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,100 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 199,275 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $20,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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