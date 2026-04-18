Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 13,005 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,506 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises approximately 0.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services' investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in McDonald's were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 162.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in McDonald's in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald's in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $311.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $283.47 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $319.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.77.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The company's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total value of $8,764,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,066. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,723,307. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on McDonald's from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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